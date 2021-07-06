Shreveport man convicted of fatally shooting another man over parking spot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man over a parking spot two years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 67-year-old Ronald Berry Parker was found guilty as charged by District Judge Chris Victory in the shooting death of 39-year-old Roderick Gaut.

It happened in the 1200 block of East Washington Street in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood on July 20, 2019. Gaut had just returned to his mother-in-law’s home after the funeral of a family member.

Parker, who lived next door, complained about one of the family members parking in his driveway, confronting Gaut and becoming verbally abusive with him.

The district attorney’s office says Gaut pushed Parker away and Parker pulled out a .22 caliber revolver and shot Gaut once in the chest in front of Gaut’s wife and 17-year-old son. Parker then went to his house and called 911, admitting to the shooting.

Even though Gaut was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, he later died from his injuries. Parker was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Parker returns to Judge Victory’s court on July 12 for his sentencing.