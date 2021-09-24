Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter in 2019 shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing up to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of manslaughter Friday in a 2019 fatal shooting in the city’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old LeDarron Demarion Carter was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Deverous D. Holden.

Holden was shot on June 12, 2019, on the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Carter was arrested the next day, along with 23-year-old Tamara Baker, and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the case.

Carter faced trial for manslaughter in Caddo Parish and was defended by Ben Lanford. Assistant District Attorneys William J. Edwards and Mekisha Smith Creal prosecuted the case. He was found guilty by a two-man ten woman jury.

Carter faces District Judge Jogn D. Mosley Jr. for sentencing on October 14.