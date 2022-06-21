SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted of manslaughter on Monday in the accidental shooting death of his friend in 2019.

LaTroy Derez Smith was convicted of the death of Dayton DeShawn Washington when he pulled the trigger of an assault-style rifle pointed at the other man. Smith said he was one of four men playing with the weapon in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019.

The four friends were passing the rifle around the group. Smith said he was distracted when he heard one of the men’s voices and turned, accidentally pointing the gun at Washington, and pulled the trigger.

Six witnesses, including one eyewitness, testified before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. Smith’s recorded confession was also played for the judge before returning his verdict of guilty as charged.

Smith’s sentencing will take place on June 29. He faces up to 40 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction.