Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter in November 2017 fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man on Friday was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of another man.

Johnathan Trayvon Kelly, 25, was accused in the Nov. 20, 2017, fatal shooting of 29-year-old Marcus London. In June 2019, A Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed down an indictment charging Kelly with second-degree murder.

However, it was four months before that indictment could be served – for nearly two years, Kelly remained at large before being arrested in Georgia in September 2019 and extradited back to Caddo Parish.

Although Kelly was charged with second-degree murder, the seven-man, five-woman jury in Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s court convicted him of the lesser charge. Their verdict was unanimous.

Jurors learned that the slaying resulted from a Facebook post and resultant comments that escalated into a physical altercation between several women at an apartment complex.

One of the participants in the fight was London’s girlfriend, and London intervened to break up the fight and retreated with his girlfriend to their apartment.

Kelly, whose girlfriend also was one of the participants in the fight, pulled up in a vehicle, got out with a handgun and fired several times at the unarmed London, who was on a second-floor balcony attempting to enter the apartment.

London was shot once in the head and once in the back. London was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds the following day. Kelly left the scene, only to be captured in Georgia a couple of years later.

Following the verdict, Kelly was returned to Caddo Correctional Center, where he will remain until his sentencing, which is on the docket for Jan. 6, 2022.

Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Samuel S. Crichton. Kelly was defended by Stephen Glassell.