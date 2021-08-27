Shreveport man convicted of multiple drug, firearms charges sentenced to more than 40 years in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who was convicted of five drug and firearms charges will have to spend more than 40 years behind bars.

On Thursday 51-year-old Bernard Grant, also known as Lucious Cummings, received a 20-year prison term for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. That term must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He also must serve a 10-year term, again without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Grant must serve another 10 years at hard labor for possession with intent to distribute less than 28 grams of methamphetamine and he must also serve two years at hard labor for possession of under 2 grams of cocaine.

Finally, Grant was sentenced to 15 days for possession of under 14 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Grant was convicted in June by a Caddo Parish jury. He was arrested Aug. 4, 2020 by Shreveport Police at a motel on Claiborne Ave. after officers found 11 baggies of methamphetamine, as well as the Schedule I drugs Cathinone and synthetic cannabinoid, Schedule II cocaine and the legend drug Hydoxyzine. Police also found a .22-caliber Ruger.

At the time of Grant’s arrest, he was on parole following a 2005 conviction for possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, for which he received a 30-year sentence.

The sentences are to be served concurrently. However, they must run consecutively with Grant’s prior sentences. He must serve just under 14 years from his previous sentence before he will start serving the current five terms.