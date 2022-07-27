SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was found guilty Wednesday of raping two young children almost a decade ago.

A jury in Caddo District court unanimously found Jeremy Walker, 36, guilty as charged with two counts of first-degree rape. His sentencing is set for Aug 8, where he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

An investigation showed that, between Dec 2014 and Dec 2015, Walker raped a 7-year-old child he was babysitting. The child told their aunt about the abuse when they turned 13.

The Gingerbread interview also revealed that Walker sexually abused his own son, who was 5-year-old at the time. The child told his mother what had happened