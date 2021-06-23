Shreveport man convicted of robbing Sonic at gunpoint in March 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing 40 years in prison after he was convicted in court Wednesday of robbing a fast-food restaurant two years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Antonio C. Ealy was found guilty of first-degree robbery by an eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom in the trial that began Monday, June 21.

The district attorney’s office says Ealy entered the Sonic restaurant on Line Avenue on March 30, 2019, brandished a handgun at three female employees, and fled with about $700. A former employee of the eatery, Ealy was captured on video surveillance.

While on bond pending trial, the DA says Ealy also contacted victims and witnesses in an attempt to influence their testimony and cooperation. The jury, which observed social distancing and used masks, deliberated about 25 minutes before returning its guilty verdict.

When Mr. Ealy returns to face Judge Emanuel on August 4, he faces a possible sentence of imprisonment of three to 40 years at hard labor, with the first three years to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.