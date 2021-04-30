Shreveport man convicted on drug charges now sentenced on gun charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who was previously convicted on drug charges has now been sentenced to prison on a gun charge.

Acting U. S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 25-year-old Treveon T. Carter was sentenced to 6 years and 2 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm.

On Jan. 24, 2019, law enforcement agents searched Carter’s home and found marijuana, oxycodone, 20 containers of suspected THC, a digital scale and packaging material, cash, and a loaded firearm. Carter admitted to agents that the loaded firearm and drug evidence belonged to him.

Carter has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute narcotics in 2017 and knew that it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

