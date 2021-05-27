Shreveport man who held gun to his wife’s head convicted on firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who held a gun to his wife’s head in front of their children and threatened to kill her has been convicted on firearms charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that 43-year-old Orentha James Pea was found guilty by a federal jury.

Pea was charged on Sept. 25, 2019, with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Evidence introduced at the trial showed the jury that Pea held a gun to his wife’s head in front of their children and threatened to kill her following an argument between the two of them.

Pea was previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence in 2017 and 2018 related to the domestic abuse battery of his daughter and the violation of his wife’s order of protection.

Pea also has felony convictions for aggravated battery in 2005, related to shooting his pregnant wife with a gun, and aggravated battery in 2014, related to hitting his wife with a gun.

Testimony at trial revealed that Pea was commonly known to carry a firearm, despite knowing that he was prohibited from doing so as a convicted felon and a person convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

After threatening to kill his wife, who is the victim in this case, Pea went to a cousin’s house and returned back home later that evening. He locked himself and the victim in their bedroom, took her cell phone from her, and berated her for most of the night.

The next morning when they awoke, the victim was able to get away from Pea and call the police to report the threat that he made to kill her the day before and that he had a gun in his possession.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to their home and conducted a search and found the loaded firearm hidden in the house.

Laboratory analysis conducted by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory determined that Pea’s DNA was present on the grip and slide portion of the gun.

Members of the jury deliberated and returned a guilty verdict on both counts of the indictment.

Pea faces up to 20 years in prison for both counts and up to a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for Pea is set for Oct. 21.