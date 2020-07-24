Shreveport man convicted on gun charge, accused of shooting 75-year-old army veteran

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing up to two decades in prison and a fine following his conviction on a gun charge in court Thursday, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Melvin Burks, 37, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, by the six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Katherine Clark Dorroh’s courtroom. The trial began Monday and the jury wore masks and practiced social distancing during the proceedings.

The district attorney’s office says on January 22, 2019, Burks fired several shots at 75-year-old Army veteran Jessie Green, striking Green in the shoulder. Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to the shooting, at a residence on Hardy Street. Burks fled on foot, but was arrested by police later that day.

Burks faces a sentence of imprisonment for five to 20 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, and a fine of $1,000, or both, when he returns to face Judge Dorroh August 5.

Burks was prosecuted by Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Jason W. Waltman. He was defended by David McClatchey.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.