Shreveport man convicted on slew of violent domestic charges

Radrarean Tremell West, 30, is facing up to 49 years in prison and fines totaling as much as $38,000. (Photo: Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is now awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of a slew of felony violent domestic charges.

Radrarean Tremell West, 30, was convicted a Caddo Parish jury Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, aggravated battery and second-offense domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

West also pleaded guilty before the trial began to a felony charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, which would add at least five years and up to 20 years to his sentence, as well as an additional fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

West was accused of going home on June 25, 2018 and “striking his wife in the face, pulling her hair, pushing her and pointing a firearm at her while threatening to kill her as he placed the gun to her head, pistol-whipping her and preventing her from fleeing. His wife managed to push past him, grabbed their child and fled to a neighbor’s apartment for help. Caddo Sheriff’s deputies responded and West resisted arrest. Deputies found his loaded .45-caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol, as well as marijuana and methamphetamines” according to a press release by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

He was convicted in the past for domestic violence in 2016 and attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in 2009.



West is facing up to 49 years in prison and fines totaling as much as $38,000. He is set to return to court for sentencing on August 14, 2019.

