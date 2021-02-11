Shreveport man dies following early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a Shreveport man.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Merwin St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body. The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Shooting claims life of Shreveport man in the 2600 block of Merwin St.

Violent crimes detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence but at this time there is no additional information.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. If you want to remain anonymous call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.