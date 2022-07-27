Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in custody in Caddo Parish, charged with hundreds of counts of child pornography.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led detectives to execute a search warrant at the home of 25-year-old Glenderek Merritt in the 9700 block of Baird Road Wednesday morning.

After the search, the sheriff’s office says Caddo Cyber Crimes Detective Jared Marshall looked into the devices seized during the search and discovered over 200 files of children, as young as 4 years old, engaged in explicit sex acts.

Merritt was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing, and Merritt could face more charges.