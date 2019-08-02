Shreveport man faces additional charges for ATM robbery

Derrick Dewayne Glover, 31 faces additional charges after being found responsible for an ATM robbery.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – A Shreveport man who was arrested earlier this week and charged on a warrant for armed robbery now faces the additional charges.

Bossier City Police investigators identified 30-year-old Derrick Dewayne Glover as the suspect in the Saturday morning armed robbery that occurred at a Pay Day Loans on 1373 Airline Drive.

Glover now faces more charges of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery after being identified as the person responsible for the ATM robbery at Chase Bank located at 1935 Airline Drive that occurred the same morning.

He was arrested and booked into Bossier Max Wednesday on $250,000 bond. No word has been released on if his bond has changed amidst new charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.