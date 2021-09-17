Shreveport man convicted in murder of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Rotrick Deon Ivory, 31, of Shreveport was convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the fatal shooting of Michael Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, in May 2018. He faces life in prison. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who shot and killed his estranged girlfriend’s new boyfriend was convicted Friday in Caddo District Court, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says it took a six-man, six-woman jury 90 minutes to return with a unanimous guilty verdict for 31-year-old Rotrick Deon Ivory, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Michael Smith in May of 2018.

“The jury determined that Ivory, armed with a handgun, forced his way into his former girlfriend’s apartment on Peach Street, pistol-whipped her and shot her male friend several times, with at least two rounds causing fatal wounds. He then fled, evading arrest for five months before being apprehended in Longview, Texas,” the DA’s office said in a statement announcing the verdict Friday evening.

When Ivory returns to face Judge Emanuel October 25, 2021, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Sam S. Crichton prosecuted for the state. Ivory was defended by Katherine Evans, Casey Simpson and Royal Alexander.