Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail in Ohio after police say he fled Caddo Parish to avoid prosecution on thousands of child and animal sex charges.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Darren Drew was arrested Tuesday in Ohio by United States Marshals after a forensic investigation into Dew’s electronic devices found more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography and animal sexual abuse.

Cyber Crimes Unit Detective Thomas Lites found that Dew downloaded, uploaded, and saved pornography involving students as young as three years old. Lites also found evidence of a dog being sexually abused.

The sheriff’s office says Dew fled to Ohio shortly after learning about the investigation into his activity. Now that he is in custody, Dew will be extradited to Caddo Parish Correctional Center and charged with 1,694 counts of child pornography and one count of animal sexual abuse.