Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man already behind bars in Caddo Parish is facing dozens of new child and animal sex crimes charges after detectives say they found more evidence.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says after searching 22-year-old Deaundrick Fuller’s devices further, they found 128 more files of child pornography and sexual acts involving horses and a dog.

Fuller is now facing 144 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Fuller was arrested Tuesday, July 26, after the sheriff’s office searched his devices for the first time after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). When searching his devices for the first time detectives found four videos posted on Fuller’s social media account along with two videos and 10 images in his electronic devices.