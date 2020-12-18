Shreveport man fatally shot in Webster Parish, shooter in custody

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a Shreveport man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Webster Parish.

According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, shortly before 2 a.m. deputies responded to a call in the 1100 block of Hwy 163 south of Doyline.

When deputies arrived they found the body of 19-year-old Shane Siah.

Sheriff Parker said the shooter is in custody. There have been no arrests and no charges have been filed at this time.