Shreveport man formally charged in death 5-year-old Mya Patel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been formally charged in the death of a five-year-old girl who was fatally shot at a motel in the Mooretown neighborhood in mid-March.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Wednesday charging 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice in the death of 5-year-old Mya Vimal Patel.

The fatal shooting happened in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive on Saturday, March 20. Smith was arrested a few days later after police fired a stray bullet that struck Patel as she was playing near a window at the Super 8 by Wyndham.

Patel’s mother was also grazed, but her child suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The mom was treated and released from MK North, while the child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died from her injuries.

Smith was taken into custody by officers from the Longview Texas Police Department and extradited back to Shreveport.