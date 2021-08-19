Shreveport man formally charged in death of man found shot to death in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been formally charged in the death of another man who was found mortally wounded by gunfire in the middle of the street in Mooretown four months ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District’s Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish grand jury returned a true bill Wednesday charging 23-year-old Dana Jamariyaa Combs with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Colvin Wayne Germany.

The fatal shooting happened in the 4100 block of Theo Street, just off Broadway on Saturday, April 24.

Shreveport police officers responded to a welfare call around 9:15 p.m. and found Germany lying facedown and nonresponsive in the street. Officials called the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, who responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.