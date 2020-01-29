Shreveport man found guilty-as-charged in 2016 armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of robbing clerks at gunpoint at a Shreveport hotel more than three years ago was convicted Tuesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a seven-woman, five-man jury found 26-year-old Trabillion Armond Hawthorne guilty-as-charged of armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened on September 28, 2016 at the Wyndham Hotel on E. 70th Street. The DA’s office says Hawthorne walked into the hotel, pulled out a revolver, and demanded money from two hotel clerks. A maintenance worker followed Hawthorne to the Haystack Apartments, where Hawthorne disappeared.

In Oct. 2018, Shreveport police say they received a tip that Hawthorne had committed the robbery. Police reviewed surveillance video and determined that Hawthorne was in fact the robber and several witnesses confirmed the identification. The district attorney’s office says police also learned that Hawthorne pawned a gun of the same model and appearance as the robbery weapon a few weeks after the robbery, and that he had lived at the Haystack Apartments at the time.

Hawthorne faces a prison term of 10 to 99 years when he returns to Judge Tutt’s court on Mar. 9 for sentencing.

Prosecutors were William Gaskins and Kodie Smith. Mary Harried and Michael Enright defended Hawthorne.

