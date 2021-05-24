Shreveport man found guilty in random I-49 fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury on Friday found a Shreveport man guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death f a man after a random bombardment from an automatic rifle on Interstate 49 in late 2016.

It took the six-man, six-woman jury around 90 minutes to return the unanimous guilty verdict against 34-year-old John Fitzgerald Chatman who was charged in the death of 25-year-old Donald Young.

According to testimony, Chatman, who was travelling north on I-49 between 70th Street and Kings Highway on Dec.17, 2016, opened fire with an AK-47 on Young and his passenger as they were driving on I-49.

The gunfire fatally wounded Young, but the female passenger in the car was not injured.

Neither Young nor his passenger knew Chatman, who was ultimately caught have his car was involved in another shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The resulting investigation by Shreveport Police linked the two shootings and led to Chatman’s arrest and a confession to the fatal I-49 shooting.

Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Sam S. Crichton, while Chatman was defended by Katherine Evans, Casey Simpson and Royal Alexander.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel presided over the five-day trial.

Chatman is on Emanuel’s docket for sentencing on June 29, 2021.