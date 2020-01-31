Shreveport man found guilty of 3rd-degree rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted Thursday for allegedly raping a longtime family friend nearly four years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a seven-men, five-women jury unanimously found 47-year-old Dedric Deon Mitchell guilty of third-degree rape. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life. Mitchell faces up to 25 years in prison at hard labor when he returns to court on Mar. 10 for sentencing.

The district attorney’s office says Mitchell and the victim had known each other for at least 20 years. On June 16, 2016, Mitchell met with the woman at another friend’s house, where he asked the victim and her sister for a ride home. Along the way, Mitchell asked the woman if he could charge his phone at her house and she said yes. When the victim asked Mitchell to leave her home, he refused and allegedly began to choke her. Mitchell then dragged the woman to her bedroom and raped her, and fled on foot afterward. There was a DNA match to evidence from the incident.

Mitchell was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and William Gaskins. He was defended by Patrick Harrington.

