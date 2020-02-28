Shreveport man found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man with the street name “Sockhead” was convicted Thursday of armed robbery and aggravated battery, both with a firearm, in Caddo District Court.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom determined after deliberation that took less than 30 minutes, that 35-year-old Jermaine Dewone Bolden was guilty as charged of crimes that took place on April 8, 2018.

In a statement summarizing the trial, the DA’s office said the jury determined that the victim, who was called to a friend’s home as he drove to a store for home renovation supplies, was robbed by Bolden, who also was a guest at the friend’s home. Bolden pulled a firearm on the victim and demanded money. When victim refused, Bolden shot the man in a hand, took his money and fled. Bolden was identified by both the victim and the homeowner as the gunman.

Police who executed an arrest warrant on Bolden at his home found a firearm with an extended magazine that matched the robbery weapon, as well as at least $2,000 in bills consistent with the money taken from the victim. Forensics at the Northwest Louisiana Crime lab confirmed the firearm with the extended magazine located at Bolden’s residence was the same weapon that ejected a shell casing located at the crime scene. A recorded call between Bolden and members of his family also was presented, showing that Bolden contacted his family to get the victims and witnesses not to show up for trial.

When Bolden returns to court to face Judge Emanuel for sentencing, he faces 10 to 99 years for the armed robbery conviction and up to 10 years for the aggravated battery conviction. If sentenced as a habitual offender, Bolden faces a possible life sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Ed Blewer. Bolden was defended by Kurt Goins. Judge Ramona Emanuel was presiding.