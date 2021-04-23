Shreveport man found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in late 2018

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of fatally stabbing another man in late 2018 was found guilty in court Friday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Austin Wade Boyd was found guilty of negligent homicide by the seven-man, five-woman jury in connection with the stabbing death of Bernard Sollers.

It happened on October 12, 2018, in the 4600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The district attorney’s office says the stabbing was allegedly the result of a fight involving the Boyd and Sollers outside of a home. Caddo Parish deputies were called to the scene and arrived to find a woman attempting CPR on Sollers as he lay on the sidewalk outside the home.

Sollers was stabbed in the stomach and once in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and later died of his stab wounds.

Boyd fled the scene, but Caddo Parish deputies with a K-9 unit later tracked him down to where he was hiding in a boat in the yard of a nearby house.

Boyd faces imprisonment May 10 with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both when he returns to court on May 10.