Shreveport man found guilty of killing wife’s boyfriend faces life in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces life in prison after a Caddo Parish jury found him guilty Saturday of second-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Steve Derozal Williams was found guilty as charged Saturday by a four-man, eight-woman jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s court for the slaying of 43-year-old Terry Brown. Brown was shot in the 6100 block of Pebble Beach Drive on June 7, 2018.

During the week-long trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing that Williams drove to the west Shreveport house where his wife worked as a private sitter and shot Brown multiple times when he saw him with her in the front yard. Brown, who was unarmed, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Williams then fled but surrendered to police later that day, delivering the murder weapon to authorities.

It took the jury less than an hour to return a unanimous guilty verdict. Williams is due back in court for sentencing on January 21. He faces life in prison at hard labor, without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.