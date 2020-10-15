Shreveport man found guilty of multiple crimes, conviction stems from 2019 Chase Bank robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was found guilty in court Wednesday of numerous crimes that stemmed from a bank robbery in December 2019.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a nine-woman, three-man jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts against 25-year-old Quantavious Rashard Green for first-degree robbery, aggravated flight from a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm. Jury selection began Monday, October 12 and they deliberated for just under one hour.

The district attorney’s office says the jury determined than on December 10, 2019, Green disguised himself, entered a Chase Bank branch in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road, and showed a teller a robbery note demanding money and threatening to shoot the teller, patrons or other employees. The note, later recovered by crime scene investigators, had a fingerprint later determined to be Green’s. Distinctive clothing matching the robber’s hat and coat were found in Green’s home and vehicle. Investigators also found drawings of Green holding money bags, as well as indentations of a practice robbery note.

On December 12, 2019, state troopers attempted to stop Green for a traffic violation. Green accelerated his vehicle to speeds of more than 100 mph, veered into oncoming traffic lanes, disobeyed stop signs and eventually crashed his vehicle. He fled the scene, leaving behind his cell phone, driver’s license and a firearm. Troopers examined Green’s social media accounts and saw pictures taken hours earlier showing Green holding the distinctive phone case and wearing the coat used in the bank robbery.

Green faces three to 40 years for first-degree robbery, five to 20 years as a felon-in-possession, and up to five years for aggravated flight when he returns for sentencing December 15.

Green was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Kurt Goins.

