Shreveport man found guilty of robbing delivery man for case of Hennessy at liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing up to ten years in prison after he was convicted Tuesday of robbing a liquor store delivery man at gunpoint for a case of cognac in late 2020.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Jamar Dewayne Trotter was unanimously found guilty of armed robbery by the three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s courtroom after 80 minutes of deliberation.

The district attorney’s office says on October 22, 2020, Trotter and an accomplice robbed a delivery driver for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits who had stopped to make a delivery at a liquor store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.

The accomplice waited until the driver left his truck before taking a case of Hennessy. When the driver returned, he and the accomplice tussled for the case of alcohol until Trotter pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver. The delivery man surrended the alcohol, and Trotter and his accomplice drove away.

However, the armed robbery was caught on surveillance video, and at trial, the driver and an independent witness identified Trotter as the gunman.

When Trotter returns to court on May 19, Trotter faces up to 10 years in prison and up to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Trotter was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Victoria Washington. He was defended by David McClatchey.