Shreveport man found guilty of sex crimes against children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing up to more than a century in prison after he was convicted Friday of molesting children under the age of 13 and having illicit photos of children in his cell phone.

According to the Caddo Parish District’s Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Kevin Tramell Gaines Sr. was found guilty by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Hathaway heard 10 state witnesses, including three child victims, and two defense witnesses before determining Gaines’ guilt.

The district attorney’s office says in 2009, a 4-year-old male child reported he had been sexually molested by the husband of his babysitter, Gaines. Despite a full investigation, police could not corroborate the child’s statement and no arrest was made.

In 2016, the woman who had babysat the child discovered pornographic photos on her Gaines’s phone and turned the device over to the police. During a post-Miranda interview, Gaines admitted that he took the photos and that the photos were of children.

Shreveport police say they interviewed children who had been kept in the home and a second child disclosed sexual abuse. Police re-interviewed the first child who repeated his allegation. During the investigation, Gaines’ adult stepdaughter disclosed that as a child she also had been abused by Gaines.

Gaines will return to court on March 11 for sentencing. He faces 25 to 99 years in prison on the child molestation charges and five to 20 years on the pornography involving a juvenile charge.

Gaines was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman. He was defended by David McClatchey.