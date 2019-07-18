Shreveport man gets 2 life sentences for double slaying

Jerry Jackson, 52 is sentenced to 40 years plus life for shooting for his stepson and stepson’s friend in 2016

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man convicted in June for the shooting and killing his stepson and another man in 2016 was sentenced to life plus 40 years in Caddo District Court Wednesday.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Jerry Jackson of Shreveport received 40 years for the manslaughter conviction for the July 20, 2016, rifle killing death of his stepson, Kendrick Brown. Jackson is also set to serve consecutive life in prison for the second-degree murder of the stepson’s friend, Michael Dillard.

The murder sentence is to be served without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The sentences for Jackson were handed down by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.

