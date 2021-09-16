Shreveport man gets 20 years for fatal stabbing under habitual offender sentencing laws

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man convicted in a fatal 2018 stabbing was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday under a law that allows more prison time for habitual offenders.

Austin Wade Boyd, 29, was found guilty in April of negligent homicide in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Bernard Sollers during an argument outside a home on North Lakeshore Drive in October 2018. Sollers was stabbed once in the stomach and once in the chest with a knife.

Sollers was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and later died. Boyd fled the scene, but Caddo Parish deputies with a K-9 unit later tracked him down to where he was hiding in a boat in the yard of a nearby house.

Boyd was indicted by a Caddo Parish Grand Jury in January 2019 on a charge of second-degree murder. He was originally set to go to trial in 2020, but, as with all trials set in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions prevented jury trials. He was originally was represented by a public defender, but in March 2019 hired private defense attorney Christopher Hatch to represent him.

Boyd originally faced imprisonment of not more than five years, but the Caddo DA’s Office says Judge Katherine Dorroh imposed the 20-year sentence after a hearing Tuesday in which he was determined to be a habitual offender based on three felony convictions between 2009 and 2016. His criminal history includes numerous arrests on charges of theft, burglary, battery of a police officer, drug possession, and parole violations.