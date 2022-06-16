SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of shooting multiple people during a domestic disturbance in early 2018 is sentenced to almost 30 years.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Wynston Scott is charged with aggravated criminal property damage. Each charge equals 13 years in prison and Scott will serve them consecutively.

The jury hung on Scott’s attempted second-degree murder charge.

In 2018 Scott separated from his wife, Lauren Haynes, 25, and removed their daughter from school without her permission. He refused to return his daughter to Haynes and attempted to negotiate a meeting in a non-public place.

The attorney’s office says, Scott arranged by text message to meet Haynes at a restaurant but waited outside their apartment in the Castlewood Apartments in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop with his cousin.

Scott and his cousin then discharged their weapons on Haynes and her friends Anthony Wilson, 24, Elijah Bridges, 22, and his 1-year-old child. Bridges was hit by five bullets and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Williams was graved by four bullets.

Bullets damaged cars and Haynes’ apartment, as well as the apartment of Waldo Sandigo a retired military veteran.