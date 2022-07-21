Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted in the death of a friend who was shot while they were passing around an assault-style rifle has received a minimal prison sentence.

LaTroy Derez Smith, 21, faced up to 40 years in prison at hard labor under state sentencing guidelines for his conviction last month in a bench trial in Caddo District Court on a charge of manslaughter for the October 2019 slaying of 18-year-old Dayton DeShawn Washington.

Smith was one of four people inside an apartment La Tierra Villa off Pines Road in West Shreveport that was passing an assault-style rifle around when he got claims to have gotten distracted by one of the other’s voices and turned, accidentally pointing the weapon at Washington and pulling the trigger.

Washington was hit in the mid-section and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During Smith’s bench trial, District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. heard testimony from six witnesses, including an eyewitness. He also heard Smith’s recorded confession before returning his verdict of guilty as charged on June 20.

According to court records, Judge Hathaway sentenced Smith Wednesday to five years in prison at hard labor, with credit for time served.