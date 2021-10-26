Shreveport man gets 65 years for slaying of pizza delivery driver, crime spree

20-year-old Demaria Lewesly Jefferson was sentenced Monday to 40 years at hard labor for manslaughter for the slaying of 28-year-old Lester McGee Jr. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport has been sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison after pleading guilty in the slaying of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver, as well as attempted homicide and robbery charges in connection with a 2018 crime spree that left two others wounded.

Lester McGee Jr., 28, was working as a pizza delivery driver on Nov. 3, 2018, when he was lured into an apartment on West 68th Street in Cedar Grove and shot several times.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 20-year-old Demaria Lewesly Jefferson was sentenced Monday to 40 years at hard labor for manslaughter for the slaying of 28-year-old Lester McGee Jr., who was lured into an apartment on West 68th Street in Cedar Grove on November 3, 2018, and shot several times.

Jefferson was linked to the fatal shooting after a shots fired call several days later led police to the discovery of a vehicle matching the one used in the McGee slaying, as well as a rifle that ballistics showed was used in the McGee slaying. DNA testing of the rifle also tied Jefferson and a juvenile to the slaying.

The following day, the DA’s office says Jefferson and a juvenile committed an armed robbery of a woman at a home in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane, and on November 8, 2018, Jefferson and several male companions fired shots into a unit at the Quail Creek Apartments, during which a woman in the apartment, as well as Jefferson and a male juvenile, were wounded. That was when Jefferson was arrested.

For those crimes, Jefferson was also sentenced Monday to 50 years at hard labor and 65 years at hard labor. The sentences are to be served concurrently and without the possibility of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Tuesday’s sentencing was part of a plea deal the DA’s office says was done with the knowledge and consent of McGee’s family.