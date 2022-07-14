CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man convicted of killing another man with a crossbow and dumping the body near Wallace Lake in 2020 will serve more than seven decades in prison.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daniel Haire was sentenced Thursday morning to serve 70 years for the manslaughter of 33-year-old Rodney Nordby. Haire is also sentenced to serve 15 years at the same time for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Both sentences are to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Two teens found Nordby’s body wrapped in a pair of comforters dumped in a grassy area near the parking lot at Cameron Park at the south end of Wallace Lake Road on Feb. 29, 2020. The teens called police after taking a closer look at the “suspicious” bundle.

Nordby suffered a fatal wound to the chest from a broad-head crossbow arrow.

The attorney’s office says investigators interviewed known associates of Nordby and after searching Haire’s house in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue, they found bedding that matched the comforters and other evidence linked to the slaying. Haire was arrested after a traffic stop and a crossbow and a rifle were found following a search.

Haire told investigators he invited Nordby to his home and shot him with the crossbow after an argument. Haire also admitted to wrapping Nordby’s body in a comforter, placing it in a trashcan, and, with the assistance of a friend, placing Nordby’s body in a dumpster on River Bend Road before ultimately dumping the body at the lakeside park.

During his trial, Haire testified he had invited Nordby over “to resolve things” after an argument but Nordby never showed until late that night, when he spotted what he initially thought was an intruder in the backyard.

Nordby told the jury that went and got the crossbow and when the intruder went into the carport, he kicked open the door. In that second, Haire said he realized it was Nordby and shot him through the chest in a fit of rage.