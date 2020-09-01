Shreveport man gets change of scenery from state prison to federal penitentiary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will be sitting out the next four presidential elections after being sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in the penitentiary by a federal judge.

Bobby Kirkendoll, 44, was sentenced to 162 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote conducted the sentencing hearing, which followed Kirkendoll’s Jan. 9 guilty plea.

According to information presented to the court, in April 2019, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Kirkendoll was driving for a traffic violation, but he had different ideas and drove off, kicking off a car chase.

During the chase, deputies observed him throw a gun onto the roadway, as well as other items, from the car, but eventually Kirkendoll stopped the vehicle and was arrested.

Deputies then recovered the items that Kirkendoll threw from the car, which included a Ruger pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, and bags. Lots of bags.

Inside those bags was drug paraphernalia and a litany of suspected recreational pharmaceuticals that included methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and Alprazolam. The narcotics were tested by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and it was confirmed that the substances included at least 5 grams of methamphetamine.

This wasn’t Kirkendoll’s first rodeo in federal court, as he was convicted in 2006 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm; and he has also been a familiar player in state district court, having convictions for manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute cocaine (1994); second degree battery (1999); and aggravated incest (2008).

This case was investigated by the DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.

