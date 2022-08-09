SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve two consecutive life sentences for sexually assaulting two young boys.

Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty last week on two counts of first-degree rape, after Caddo Parish prosecutors proved he engaged in anal and oral sex with young boys from December 2014 through December 2015 when the child would go to his babysitter’s house.

The victim shared details of what happened with his aunt several years later when he was 13. The child also said he witnessed Walker force the babysitter’s son to perform oral sex on Walker.

The second child told his mother that Walker had oral and anal sex with him when he was only five.

On Monday, Walker was sentenced to two back-to-back life sentences without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.