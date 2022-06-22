SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center.

Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking lot of the David Raines Community Center in November 2019. Kerion Mims was shot in both legs.

On Wednesday, Braden was sentenced to eight years in prison. The sentence meted out by Judge Hathaway was the maximum allowed under the law, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney.

Braden also was ordered to pay the costs of court proceedings through inmate banking.