SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to terrorizing a local hospital was sentenced to 15 years Tuesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 34-year-old Johnathan Watson entered a guilty plea on Friday, July 8, just days before his trial for terrorizing employees at CHRISTUS Highland in the 1400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop was set to begin.

Watson’s actions on July 29, 2021, caused the hospital to go into active shooter status, which restricted access to and from the hospital. This lockdown affected the hospital’s ability to provide care to patients and prevented staff from entering or leaving the hospital parking lot.

Watson pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and terrorizing. He was sentenced to 15 years, the maximum for both charges. His sentences will run concurrently.