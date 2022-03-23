SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty Wednesday for charges of aggravated battery and domestic abuse child endangerment.

Robert Charles Willis, 53, could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 after a five-man, seven-woman jury returned with a guilty verdict after just over an hour of deliberation. Willis could also receive up to three years in prison for the charge of domestic abuse child endangerment.

On Oct. 15, 2020, Willis went to the home on the 12000 block of Johns Gin Rd where he lived with his then girlfriend. He punched and stabbed her numerous times, injuring her jaw, shoulder, and body. The woman managed to call her father, who called 911 when he heard her and her child screaming. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where received stitches and treatment, but has continued difficulty due to her injuries.

The trial began Monday, March 21 with Assistant District Attorneys Senae D. Hall and Nancy Berger-Schneider serving as the prosecution. He was defended by Royal Alexander and Katherine Evans. Closing arguments were heard by the Jury on Wednesday.

Willis was previously convicted of aggravated assault in 1994, violating a protective order in 2003, and domestic abuse battery in 2010.