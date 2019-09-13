Shreveport man guilty of obscenity, obstruction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury has convicted a Shreveport man of masturbating outside a local business and then attempting to coerce a witness.

A six-person jury — three men, three women — unanimously found Eric D. Payne, 38, of Shreveport, guilty of third-offense obscenity and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors plan to seek habitual-offender sentencing for Payne, so when he returns to District Judge Katherine Dorroh’s courtroom September 19, he faces 20 years to life in prison. The normal sentencing range for the offenses is up to five years each.

The jury determined that on February 21, 2018, Payne pulled his truck into a parking spot in front of a tax-preparation business in the 3700 block of Jewella Avenue, and after calling attention to himself to a receptionist behind the glass front of the business, raised his hips and began to masturbate. The receptionist called police, who apprehended Payne before he could flee. While incarcerated awaiting trial, Payne phoned a third party and instructed him to offer money to the receptionist in an attempt to persuade her to either not appear at trial or testify he did not expose himself in the parking lot. This call was recorded and introduced at trial.

Prosecutors say Payne has previous convictions for obscenity in 2007 and 2014. He also has five prior felony drug convictions and a felony conviction for aggravated flight.

