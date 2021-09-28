Shreveport man headed back to prison for possession of firearm by felon case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is going back to prison after his sentencing Tuesday for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Young was previously convicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2005. His sentence Tuesday is 48 months in prison and 3 years’ probation.

Johnny Dewayne Young, Jr, 60, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the Caddo Parish Sherriff’s Office, he was stopped for a traffic violation on June 8, 2020. He admitted that he did not have a driver’s license and there was a loaded gun in the vehicle.

Young has several prior convictions including burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated flight from an officer.