SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after police say he stabbed someone multiple times Monday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, they responded to a call in the 1100 block of Creswell Ave.

When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were potentially life-threatening.

Responding officers requested that SPD Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units come to the scene to aid in the investigation.

After speaking with witnesses on the scene 47-year-old Scott Holloway was identified as a possible suspect.

Holloway was arrested and booked into Shreveport City jail for attempted second-degree murder.

No other information at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.