Shreveport man indicted in death of man shot at apartment complex in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been formally charged in the death of another man who was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in the Queensborough neighborhood in late March.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Wednesday charging 21-year-old Sirelderick Deon Hays with second-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 19-year-old Xavier Lavar Griffin.

The fatal shooting and armed robbery happened in the 2300 block of Marion Street on Wednesday, March 31.

Hays was arrested a little over a week later for allegedly robbing and shooting Griffin several times outside the Lakeside Garden Apartments. Police found Griffin’s body in the middle of the street around 9 p.m.