SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury has handed down an indictment charging a Shreveport man with multiple sexual abuse and firearm charges.

The True Bill charges 38-year-old Jimmie Lee Foster Jr. with first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape, as well as second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

On Dec. 15, Foster booked into booked into Caddo Correctional Center on the charges and has been held there on a $750,000 bond until the indictment was issued, originally under seal.