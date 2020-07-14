Shreveport man jailed, accused of child cruelty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested, accused of beating a 14-month-old child, sending the child to the hospital in May.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital on May 16 for reports of an injured child with a suspicious femur fracture.

Investigators with the Youth Services Bureau responded and started their initial investigation.

A few weeks later, police say it was determined that 29-year-old Lajondai Palmer of the 3100 block of Desoto Street was responsible for hurting the child.

Investigators issued two warrants on July 2 for Palmer’s arrest, charging him with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and one count of obstruction of justice.

There was no bond set on the cruelty charge and a $15,000.00 bond was set for the obstruction charge.

Palmer was taken into custody Tuesday following interviews with investigators. He was later booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.

