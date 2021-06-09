Shreveport man jailed after agents find meth, stolen gun inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is back behind bars after Caddo authorities find methamphetamine and several guns inside his home.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday CPSO narcotics agents arrested 39-year-old Mister Ford after searching his home in the 3700 block of Catherine St. During the search agents found 110 grams of methamphetamine, five guns, packaging material, and digital scales.

Investigators learned that one of the guns was stolen out of Bossier City. All the items were also found in the presence of a child.

Ford was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with CDS

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile