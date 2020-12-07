Shreveport man jailed after allegedly setting his girlfriend’s house on fire, threatening officer with axe

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been jailed after he allegedly set his girlfriend’s house on fire and threatened deputies with an axe.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Facebook page, 30-year-old Michael McClanahan was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on one count of simple arson and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

McClanahan also faces charges from another agency in connection to this case.

Police say on Friday the Caddo Parish Fire Department requested help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of a house fire.

After investigating the fire, officials determined that it started in the kitchen but was intentionally set.

Deputies learned several hours before the fire, McClanahan was involved in a fight with his girlfriend as well as a couple who lived in a different structure on the same property.

After the fight, all parties left the home. However, when the couple returned to get their things they noticed that there had been a small fire.

When SFM deputies found McClanahan near the home and tried to arrest him, he threatened them with an axe.

McClanahan eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.