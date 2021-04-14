Shreveport man jailed for allegedly using stolen credit cards for purchases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make more than $25,000 in purchases is now in custody.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, On March 31 Henry William Ramirez Jr., 51, was arrested on a warrant and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for Access Device Fraud.

Ramirez is accused of using credit/debit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in Blanchard to make purchases in Shreveport and Bossier.

Detectives said Ramirez also transferred funds to a Square account in the name of his business.