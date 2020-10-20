Shreveport man jailed for improper acts with young children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of indecent behavior with young children and sexual battery now sits in jail.

Allan Chase Davis, 38, was arrested Oct. 13 on a warrant obtained by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to CPSO, detectives determined that in 2017, Davis allegedly committed a sexual battery on a child under the age of 13 at a home in Keithville.

Investigators said Davis is also accused of indecent behavior with juveniles by verbally discussing lewd and lascivious acts with three juvenile victims all under the age of 13 this past year at a home in Shreveport.

Davis is currently at the Caddo Correctional Center and his bond has been set at $100,000.

